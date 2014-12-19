Loading…
Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Dirty Girl Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

SativaTHC 19%CBD

Dirty Girl effects

124 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
