Dutch Treat Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Northern Lights x Skunk x Haze, Sativa Hybrid

Dutch Treat effects

Reported by real people like you
759 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.