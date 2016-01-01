Loading…
Mother Tongue Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Mac Daddy x Blue Dream

Mother Tongue effects

Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
19% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.