Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Purple Cheddar #1
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Purple Cheddar effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!