Purple Frost Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Purple Frost is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Resin Snob and produced by Samadhi Farms. This pungent cross of Obama Kush and Skunk #1 offers consumers a bouquet of diesel fuel, spices, and a round, earthy undertone. The strain’s effects are relaxing and peaceful, helping consumers shrug off stress and unwind after a long day. Purple Frost stays true to its name with buds coated in frosty trichomes atop dark purple foliage. These chill effects make it a perfect choice for consumers seeking to abate anxiety while donning a stoney glow.
Purple Frost effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
