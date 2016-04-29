Loading…
Purple Panty Dropper Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
IndicaTHC 22%CBD
About this strain

Purple Panty Dropper

A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.  

Purple Panty Dropper effects

46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
41% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.