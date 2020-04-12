Loading…
Rainbow Chip Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
HybridTHC 26%CBD
About this strain

Rainbow Chip

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.

 

22 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
31% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.