Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.
Rainbow Chip effects
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
31% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
