About this product
awaken higher insight
enliven your dreams
relax the muscles
inspire your desires
honor your body
inspire your sexuality
aphrodisiac
enhance your stamina
TOTEM: The crow has the ability to move between the spirit world and this world, bringing us endless information and wisdom. Allow the crow to touch your inner desires deeply and bring you wisdom from another dimension while you immerse your skin in this healing oil.
INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil,* Jojoba Oil*, Almond Oil*, Full Spectrum CBD, Sandalwood*, Peppermint*, Arnica*, Maca*, Cocoa* (* indicates Organic)
