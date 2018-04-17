Animal Cooks All-In-One 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Animal Cooks All-In-One 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

WLE All-In-one cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!

About this strain

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Questions about Animal Cookies

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
Shop products
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
Notice a problem?Report this item