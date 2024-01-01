About this product
Animal Face 7 Sugar Sauce 2 Gram
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this strain
Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a ripping, strong hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie-flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face weed is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face took first place in the 2022 Emerald Cup Awards.
