Animal Face Diamonds 1g

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Picture of Animal Face
Animal Face

Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history. 

Animal Face effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.