Apple + Banana Sugar Sauce 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of Apple + Banana Sugar Sauce 2 Gram
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds

About this strain

Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power, Gelatti and other strains. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, the full genetic is ((Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power) x Gelatti. Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpenes of this strain can include myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene and linalool—but batches will vary. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
Shop products
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
Notice a problem?Report this item