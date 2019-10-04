About this product
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.
Bacio Gelato effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with