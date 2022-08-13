About this product
Similar to “diamonds”, our THCa sugar is made by separating the granules of THCa from the cannabis oils, resulting in pure, isolated THCa crystals ranging from the size and texture of grains of sand to a soft powder consistency. THCa sugar can be dabbed on its own for an immediate intense cerebral effect, or it can be easily sprinkled into any blunt, joint, or right on top of your bowl to enhance your favorite flower!
About this strain
Banana OG and Joseph OG come together to create Banana Puff from the Gage Green Group. This treasured clone-only strain from Southern California tastes like bananas on the exhale, while Joseph OG brings forward a funky smell and dense buds. The high isn’t as heavy as some kush crosses and it’ll leave consumers relaxed without ending up in bed at 7 p.m.