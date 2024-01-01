Banana Sundae Shatter 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
SativaTHC 30%CBD —
About this product

It all started here! Shatter is the granddaddy of dabbables. Our shatter is characterized by its brittle texture, candy glass appearance and high-THCa content. It can range from clear to blond to light amber in color. This classic, easy-to-handle consistency is the result of a meticulous and methodical manufacturing process, and is a favorite of old-timers and new dabbers alike.

About this strain

Banana Sundae is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Sundae Driver. Banana Sundae is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Sundae effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannarado, Banana Sundae features flavors like lavender, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Sundae typically ranges from $50-$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
