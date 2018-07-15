About this strain
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
