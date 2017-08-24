About this product
Our proprietary honeycomb, a White Label Extracts exclusive! Honeycomb is a light, airy cannabis confection that’s loaded with flavor and as smooth as honey on the inhale. Honeycomb is our most stable extract, with a distinctive consistency that retains its shape even in warm temperatures. In addition to dabbing, it is excellent when crumbled into a joint or on top of a bowl, increasing the potency and flavor of your favorite flower.
About this strain
Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.
Blackberry Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.