Blueberry Cupcake OG Nug Run 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

A WORLD OF FLAVOR AWAITS! Immerse yourself in a symphony of tastes with Chromatic CARTRIDGES. Each cartridge is a harmony of terpenes and cannabinoids, offering a kaleidoscopic journey through the essence of cannabis. Crafted with utmost care, our C-CELL cartridges fit all standard 510 vape batteries, making it a breeze to explore the vibrant flavors of the cannabis spectrum.

About this strain

Blueberry Cupcake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Muffin and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Cupcake has a delicious flavor and aroma that resembles a blue raspberry slushie with hints of cheese and mint. It produces large and dense buds with purple and green colors and orange hairs. Blueberry Cupcake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Cupcake effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Cupcake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Hendrx Farms and featured as a Grow-Off strain in 2020, Blueberry Cupcake features flavors like berry, cheese, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Blueberry Cupcake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cupcake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

