Bob Sagat Live Resin Diamonds 1g

by White Label Extracts
SativaTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Bob Saget
Bob Saget

Bob Saget, also known as "The Bob," is a stimulating sativa marijuana strain that won 2nd place at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. This addled comedian gets the heart pumping, stimulating the consumer to the point of agitation. But fear not, the energy subsides and settles into an uplifted, cerebral haze that is lucid, yet spacey. As this strong sativa fades, expect a stoney crash that represents Saget’s latent Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Afghani genetics. 

