Cadillac Rainbows Honeycomb 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Cadillac Rainbows Honeycomb 1 Gram
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our proprietary honeycomb, a White Label Extracts exclusive! Honeycomb is a light, airy cannabis confection that’s loaded with flavor and as smooth as honey on the inhale. Honeycomb is our most stable extract, with a distinctive consistency that retains its shape even in warm temperatures. In addition to dabbing, it is excellent when crumbled into a joint or on top of a bowl, increasing the potency and flavor of your favorite flower.

About this strain

Cadillac Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Michigan and Runtz. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Cadillac Rainbow is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cadillac Rainbow effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cadillac Rainbow when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Cadillac Rainbow features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Cadillac Rainbow typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cadillac Rainbow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
Shop products
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
Notice a problem?Report this item