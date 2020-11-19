About this product
Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
About this strain
Cake Mix is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cake Mix. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cake Mix effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.