Caribbean Breeze 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
Caribbean Breeze is a sativa-hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Orange Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 60%+ sativa. Caribbean Breeze is a tropical and refreshing, offering a stimulating and euphoric high. Caribbean Breeze has a fruity and floral aroma with hints of passionfruit and banana. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with light green and orange hues. Caribbean Breeze is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Caribbean Breeze effects include feeling energetic, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Caribbean Breeze when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Airo Brands, Caribbean Breeze features flavors like tropical, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Caribbean Breeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Caribbean Breeze can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower, vape cartridges, or gummies.