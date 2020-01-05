About this product
Similar to “diamonds”, our THCa sugar is made by separating the granules of THCa from the cannabis oils, resulting in pure, isolated THCa crystals ranging from the size and texture of grains of sand to a soft powder consistency. THCa sugar can be dabbed on its own for an immediate intense cerebral effect, or it can be easily sprinkled into any blunt, joint, or right on top of your bowl to enhance your favorite flower!
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
