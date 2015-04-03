Loading…
Logo for the brand White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts

Ch3rry Diesel Honeycomb 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Cherry Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
163 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
