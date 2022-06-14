About this product
About this strain
Cheetos effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
12% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!