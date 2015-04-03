White Label Extracts
Cherry Diesel Honeycomb 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Cherry Diesel effects
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
