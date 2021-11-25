About this product
WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
Citrique effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.
State License(s)
060 10154183DAE