About this product
Citrus Farmer 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Citrus Farmer is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandpa's Breath with Tangerine Skunk. The result is an extra potent strain with bold citrus flavors - think lemon, orange and grapefruit. Citrus Farmer will make you feel happy, uplifted and cerebral.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item