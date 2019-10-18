About this strain
Critical
Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.
Critical effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.