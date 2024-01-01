Introducing the newest member of the White Label Extracts Family; Live Resin Infused Pre-rolls! The perfect blend of quality and convenience for the discerning cannabis enthusiast. Each pre-roll is meticulously crafted with 0.8 grams of high-quality 100% whole bud flower ensuring a fresh, clean, and flavorful smoking experience. At the heart of these pre-rolls lies 0.2 grams of 100% WLE Live Resin Extract, infused in the center of each joint for an enhanced flavor and potency that true connoisseurs will appreciate. The straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guarantees an even burn and provides a smooth and consistent smoking experience from start to finish. Packaged in a sleek glass tube, our Live Resin Infused Pre-rolls offer clean and easy storage. Elevate your pre-roll game with the quality, value and consistency you have come to expect from White Label.

