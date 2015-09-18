Double Tangie Banana Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
THC: 62.41% | CBD: <LOQ
Total Cannabinoids: 74.00%
Total Terpenes: 16.40%
Double Tangie Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
