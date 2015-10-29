About this strain
Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.
Dream Queen effects
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.