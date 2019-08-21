Durban Poison Natural Terpene Blend Cartridge 1 Gram
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item