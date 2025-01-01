About this product
Emergen-C 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
About this strain
Emergen-C is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Push Pop and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Emergen-C is a citrus powerhouse that smells like a freshly opened orange juice bottle. It has a dense, sticky structure and a diverse range of terpenes that will lift your mood and spark creativity for an aromatic and productive smoke session. Emergen-C is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Emergen-C effects include feeling aroused, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Emergen-C when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and the Minntz, Emergen-C features flavors like sweet, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Emergen-C typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Emergen-C is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Emergen-C, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.