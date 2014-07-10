Exodus Cheese Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
THC: 65.46% | CBD: 0.16%
Total Cannabinoids: 67.84%
Total Terpenes: 17.45%
Total Cannabinoids: 67.84%
Total Terpenes: 17.45%
Exodus Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!