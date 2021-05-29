Frosted Flakes is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Miracle Alien Cookies with NH3. This strain offers a high THC level, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Frosted Flakes is ideal for later afternoon or evening use as it produces a functional, yet relaxing full-body high. You can expect the high from this strain to make you feel tingly, euphoric, and a little energetic. Frosted Flakes features flavors that are earthy with a floral and earthy aroma rumoured to smell similar to the famous breakfast cereal. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Growers say Frosted Flakes flowers into insanely frosty, dark green buds with dark amber hairs. This strain was originally bred by Taylormade Selections. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Frosted Flakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.