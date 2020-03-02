About this product
It all started here! Shatter is the granddaddy of dabbables. Our shatter is characterized by its brittle texture, candy glass appearance and high-THCa content. It can range from clear to blond to light amber in color. This classic, easy-to-handle consistency is the result of a meticulous and methodical manufacturing process, and is a favorite of old-timers and new dabbers alike.
Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.