About this product
Garlicane Sugar Sauce 1 Gram
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Garlicane is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Slurricane. Bred by In House Genetics, Garlicane is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlicane effects make them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlicane when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, headaches, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Garlicane features an aroma and flavor profile of pepper, chestnut, and mint. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlicane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item