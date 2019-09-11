About this product
Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
Gary Payton effects
Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.