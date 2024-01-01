Our proprietary honeycomb, a White Label Extracts exclusive! Honeycomb is a light, airy cannabis confection that’s loaded with flavor and as smooth as honey on the inhale. Honeycomb is our most stable extract, with a distinctive consistency that retains its shape even in warm temperatures. In addition to dabbing, it is excellent when crumbled into a joint or on top of a bowl, increasing the potency and flavor of your favorite flower.

