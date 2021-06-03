Gas Monkey is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Gas. This strain produces a buzzy head high that with continued use will leave you mentally relaxed and locked to the sofa. Gas Monkey features a fuel-forward flavor profile that is skunky with undertones of pine and lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Gas Monkey is difficult to find, so if you have an opportunity to try this strain, make sure to take advantage of it. This original breeder of Gas Monkey is unknown. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.