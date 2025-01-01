Experience premium quality at an unbeatable value with WLE’s Cured Resin Infused Pre-Rolls! Each pre-roll is carefully crafted with 0.8 grams of 100% whole bud flower and infused with 0.2 grams of 100% true-to-strain cured resin extract. These potent infused pre-rolls offer a rich and satisfying experience that highlights the natural flavor and character of the flower from which they are made, providing a delightful smoke session companion to be enjoyed solo or with friends! The straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guarantees an even burn and provides a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. Our Cured Resin Infused Pre-Rolls provide the perfect balance of affordability and quality, making them an ideal choice for cannabis enthusiasts who seek a top shelf experience at an incredible value.