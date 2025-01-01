About this product
Experience premium quality at an unbeatable value with WLE’s Cured Resin Infused Pre-Rolls! Each pre-roll is carefully crafted with 0.8 grams of 100% whole bud flower and infused with 0.2 grams of 100% true-to-strain cured resin extract. These potent infused pre-rolls offer a rich and satisfying experience that highlights the natural flavor and character of the flower from which they are made, providing a delightful smoke session companion to be enjoyed solo or with friends! The straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guarantees an even burn and provides a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. Our Cured Resin Infused Pre-Rolls provide the perfect balance of affordability and quality, making them an ideal choice for cannabis enthusiasts who seek a top shelf experience at an incredible value.
Georgia Pie Kombucha x Lemon Vuitton Cured Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1 Gram
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
Georgia Pie Kombucha x Lemon Vuitton Cured Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1 Gram
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Experience premium quality at an unbeatable value with WLE’s Cured Resin Infused Pre-Rolls! Each pre-roll is carefully crafted with 0.8 grams of 100% whole bud flower and infused with 0.2 grams of 100% true-to-strain cured resin extract. These potent infused pre-rolls offer a rich and satisfying experience that highlights the natural flavor and character of the flower from which they are made, providing a delightful smoke session companion to be enjoyed solo or with friends! The straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guarantees an even burn and provides a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. Our Cured Resin Infused Pre-Rolls provide the perfect balance of affordability and quality, making them an ideal choice for cannabis enthusiasts who seek a top shelf experience at an incredible value.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
Notice a problem?Report this item