Georgia Pie Sugar 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.

About this strain

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
