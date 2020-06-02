Guava Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
THC: 66.41% | CBD: <LOQ
Total Cannabinoids: 78.24%
Total Terpenes: 6.94%
Total Cannabinoids: 78.24%
Total Terpenes: 6.94%
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
17% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
8% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!