White Label Extracts

Guava Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g

SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

THC: 66.41% | CBD: <LOQ
Total Cannabinoids: 78.24%
Total Terpenes: 6.94%

Guava effects

23 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
17% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
8% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
