Hazmat OG Live Resin Liquid Diamond Blend Cartridges 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
With our liquified diamonds, White Label Extracts can lend a helping hand to our favorite strains giving them a little extra kick. By melting pure crystalline THCa into our delectable high-terpene cannabis extracts we concoct a product that has all the flavor you’ve come to expect from our live resin cartridges while cranking the potency up to eleven!
About this strain
Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG is a cross between the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1. The result is a well-balanced, energizing hybrid that’s great for people looking for less of a cerebral high. Flavors including diesel with lime OG notes.
Hazmat OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
29% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.