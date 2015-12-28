Headbanger 5 Live Resin Sugar Sauce 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
  • Photo of Headbanger 5 Live Resin Sugar Sauce 2 Gram
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Live Resin is our brightest and most flavorful line of extracts, leading the pack in quality and freshness! We start with fully-matured premium fresh flower that is grown to perfection. It is then cut and flash-frozen immediately after harvest, bypassing the traditional drying and curing process and locking in all the delicious terpenes and cannabinoids at their peak. Our painstaking extraction process pays off big, producing a product sure to please even the pickiest palette. Mouth-puckering fresh terps create a bold explosion of flavor that is tough to match. Treat yourself and “go live” today!

About this strain

Headbanger, also known as "Headbanger Kush," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and the winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. Headbanger is made from a cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
Shop products
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
Notice a problem?Report this item