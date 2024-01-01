About this product
Hectane 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Hectane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Project 4516 and an unknown strain. Hectane is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hectane effects include feeling tingly, aroused, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hectane when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Boutique Smoke, Hectane features flavors like pepper, earthy and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Hectane typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hectane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item