Live Resin is our finest and most flavorful consistency extract, leading the pack in greatness! Produced from fully matured fresh frozen cannabis, the flower is first cut and flash frozen, prior to drying and curing. With much care and attention given to the plant itself, as well as the extraction process, the result is an extra flavorful high end product for the connoisseur at heart. Bright and terpy with a depth of flavor that is hard to match with a fully cured extract, treat yourself to a concentrate that rises above the rest and purchase a gram or three today!
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.