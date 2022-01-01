Live Resin is our finest and most flavorful consistency extract, leading the pack in greatness! Produced from fully matured fresh frozen cannabis, the flower is first cut and flash frozen, prior to drying and curing. With much care and attention given to the plant itself, as well as the extraction process, the result is an extra flavorful high end product for the connoisseur at heart. Bright and terpy with a depth of flavor that is hard to match with a fully cured extract, treat yourself to a concentrate that rises above the rest and purchase a gram or three today!



