Live Resin Infused Pre-rolls from WLE! The perfect blend of quality and convenience for the discerning cannabis enthusiast. Each pre-roll is meticulously crafted with 0.8 grams of high-quality 100% whole bud flower ensuring a fresh, clean, and flavorful smoking experience. At the heart of these pre-rolls lies 0.2 grams of 100% WLE Live Resin Extract, infused in the center of each joint for an enhanced flavor and potency that true connoisseurs will appreciate. The straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guarantees an even burn and provides a smooth and consistent smoking experience from start to finish. Packaged in a sleek glass tube, our Live Resin Infused Pre-rolls offer clean and easy storage. Elevate your pre-roll game with the quality, value and consistency you have come to expect from White Label. Now in packs of 2!
Live Resin Infused Pre-rolls from WLE! The perfect blend of quality and convenience for the discerning cannabis enthusiast. Each pre-roll is meticulously crafted with 0.8 grams of high-quality 100% whole bud flower ensuring a fresh, clean, and flavorful smoking experience. At the heart of these pre-rolls lies 0.2 grams of 100% WLE Live Resin Extract, infused in the center of each joint for an enhanced flavor and potency that true connoisseurs will appreciate. The straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guarantees an even burn and provides a smooth and consistent smoking experience from start to finish. Packaged in a sleek glass tube, our Live Resin Infused Pre-rolls offer clean and easy storage. Elevate your pre-roll game with the quality, value and consistency you have come to expect from White Label. Now in packs of 2!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
