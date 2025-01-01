Tantalize your taste buds and elevate your experiences with White Label's newest addition to our line-up, Jacked-Up Js! These meticulously crafted pre-rolls are made by combining 0.8g of trim and 0.2g of high-quality botanically flavored raw liquid THC to deliver a potent and flavorful punch with every hit! Like all of White Label's pre-roll offerings, Jacked-Up Js are rolled with a straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guaranteeing an even burn and a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. With lots of old fan favorite flavors to choose from, as well as new and exciting options on the way, we are sure you'll find a taste that will keep you Jacked-Up and coming back for more!

